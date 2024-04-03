Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122 over the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

