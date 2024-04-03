Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.59.
Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cal-Maine Foods
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Banks Think Small Cap Stocks Need to Catch Up: 3 Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.