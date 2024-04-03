Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $629.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $588.00 to $629.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.31.

NYSE:PH opened at $547.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $523.56 and a 200-day moving average of $457.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $561.13.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

