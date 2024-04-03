Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $97.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

