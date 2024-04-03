Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.1 %

ETR stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.