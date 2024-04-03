Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines stock opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.30 and a 200 day moving average of $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

