Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

