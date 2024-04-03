TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,099 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.26 and a 200-day moving average of $230.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.56.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

