Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

