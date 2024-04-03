SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.