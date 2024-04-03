SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
