iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Cut by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 8.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

