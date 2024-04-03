Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

