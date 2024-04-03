Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1,353.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 640,241 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,022. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 70.46% and a return on equity of 42.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 101.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 320,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.