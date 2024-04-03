Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

