Grin (GRIN) One Day Volume Hits $198,231.32

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $198,231.32 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,863.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.00906423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00152629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00188533 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.