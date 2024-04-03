BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (MUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUI opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

