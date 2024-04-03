aelf 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.42 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $420.65 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001428 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,094,948 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.