Seele-N Hits 1-Day Volume of $122.20 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $420,820.14 and approximately $122.20 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00007698 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00023279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00014559 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,838.09 or 0.99961431 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00133858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001853 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

