Mantle Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Mantle token can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00001875 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $149.68 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mantle has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,233,737,802.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.28003489 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $262,320,359.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

