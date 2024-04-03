Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 15.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of 14.69. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

