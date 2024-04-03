Coastline Trust Co Has $628,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

