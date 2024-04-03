UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

