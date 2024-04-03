Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $410,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The company has a market cap of $835.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

