Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Drops By 6.0%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,255.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,564 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,255.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,471 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,153 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Braze by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after purchasing an additional 263,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Braze by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,090,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Braze has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.29.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

