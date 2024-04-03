Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

