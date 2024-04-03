Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 18,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Addis & Hill Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

