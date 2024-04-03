Short Interest in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Drops By 5.9%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIG opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

CEMIG Cuts Dividend

About CEMIG

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.0352 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. CEMIG’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.