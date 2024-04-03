Short Interest in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Decreases By 5.9%

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CAFG opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0371 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.