PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PDI opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.