Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 5,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

SYK stock opened at $349.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

