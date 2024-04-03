Coastline Trust Co Sells 165 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $295.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $297.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.