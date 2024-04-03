Stonegate Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

ZTS opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

