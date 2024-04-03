Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,071 shares of company stock worth $2,172,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

