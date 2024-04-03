Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.22 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Ashland by 124.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $105.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.