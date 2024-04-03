Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,436 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $8,658,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

