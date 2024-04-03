DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54-6.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DTE. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

