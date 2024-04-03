iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

EFG stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

