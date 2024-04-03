Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 220 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $86.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

