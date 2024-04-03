Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

