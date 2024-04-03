Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 6,153 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

