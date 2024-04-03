Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 550 Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,945,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $817.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $848.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $785.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.14 and a 12 month high of $961.91.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Read More
