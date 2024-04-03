Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 651,532 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,088 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,540,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 717,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

