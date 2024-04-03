Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $357,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

BSCU opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

