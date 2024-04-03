Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.