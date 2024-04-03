Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 567 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

