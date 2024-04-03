Webster Bank N. A. Invests $218,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.



