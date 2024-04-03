Webster Bank N. A. Boosts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.