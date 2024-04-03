Webster Bank N. A. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

