Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 257.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

