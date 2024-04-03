Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTRE shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. Fortrea’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

