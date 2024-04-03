Webster Bank N. A. Takes $26,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBEU. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

